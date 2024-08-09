AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 94.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AVPT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 745,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $965,600. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 370.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.