Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. 11,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $235.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 101,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

