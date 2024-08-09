Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA remained flat at $38.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 539,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

