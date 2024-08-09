AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.76. 620,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

