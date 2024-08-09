Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.0 million-$658.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.8 million. Azenta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

