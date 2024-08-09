B. Riley Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $12.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 11.2 %

XPOF stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $691.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.