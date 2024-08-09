B. Riley Lowers Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Price Target to $13.00

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 93,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.