B. Riley Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $10.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 3,617,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Genius Sports by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

