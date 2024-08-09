Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$55.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.60 to C$55.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDGI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.00.

BDGI stock opened at C$37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$32.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

