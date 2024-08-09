Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 227,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

