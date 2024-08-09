Barclays Begins Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 16.0 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,776,944 shares of company stock valued at $90,299,843 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $12,015,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

