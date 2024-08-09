Barclays Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $22.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Chemours stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 1,210,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

