Barclays Increases Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $67.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on K. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kellanova by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

