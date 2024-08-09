Barclays Lowers APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $43.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get APi Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG opened at $33.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,108,115 shares of company stock valued at $79,620,489. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,605,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.