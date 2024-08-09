Barclays Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

WSC opened at $33.97 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

WillScot Mobile Mini last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

