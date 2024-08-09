Barclays Raises NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $53.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 80,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

