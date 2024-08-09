Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. 3,900,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,672,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

