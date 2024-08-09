Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

NCMI opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

