BDF Gestion Acquires Shares of 73,627 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.7% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,857. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

