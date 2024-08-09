BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 21,572 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,944. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

