BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 38,067 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.04. 2,769,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

