Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.22.

ZM opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,921,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after buying an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

