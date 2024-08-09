Beneficient (BENF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Beneficient Trading Down 3.0 %

BENF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,575. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

