Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 45104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Down 33.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.71 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

