Berenberg Bank Boosts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 380

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
