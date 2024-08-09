Berenberg Bank Trims The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 2,450

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.52) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($31.63) to GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,301.25 ($29.41).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,904 ($24.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,996.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,977. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,163.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

