Berenberg Bank Trims The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 2,450

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.52) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($31.63) to GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,301.25 ($29.41).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Weir Group
The Weir Group Trading Up 1.9 %
The Weir Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.