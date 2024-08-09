Beta Finance Price Reaches $0.0508 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $8.13 million and $15.82 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.