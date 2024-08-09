BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Up 7.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 71,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 57,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

BeWhere Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

