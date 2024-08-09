Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 4.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 1,172,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,890,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

