BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 355,497 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.