BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Trading Down 15.3 %

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 474,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

