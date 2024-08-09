BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 1,140,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611 in the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on BTAI
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.