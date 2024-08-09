BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 1,140,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611 in the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

