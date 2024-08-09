BitShares Price Hits $0.0019 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $5.81 million and $80,962.01 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.