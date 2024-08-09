Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash Sells 3,220 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $245,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,376.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. 116,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,546. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.32 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,010,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

