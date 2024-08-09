BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.9 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.

Shares of BL traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 1,325,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,415. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

