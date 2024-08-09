BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

TCPC stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $781.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053,151 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,678,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 619,519 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $4,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 376,278 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,887,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.