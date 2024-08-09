Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 83.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

