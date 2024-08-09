BMO Capital Markets Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.35

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.48.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.10. 496,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.10.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.