BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $20.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 373,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

