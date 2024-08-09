BMO Capital Markets Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $138.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

CE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. 751,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,229. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

