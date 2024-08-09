BMO Capital Markets Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.