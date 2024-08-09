Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.36.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $137.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

