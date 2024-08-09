BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 39,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. BrainsWay has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

