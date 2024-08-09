Brett One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.89 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Brett has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Brett token can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Brett has a market cap of $966.73 million and $34.89 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10281785 USD and is up 14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $46,806,211.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

