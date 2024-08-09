Brett Price Hits $0.0988 on Exchanges (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Brett has a market capitalization of $979.41 million and approximately $46.93 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Brett

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.10281785 USD and is up 14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $46,806,211.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

