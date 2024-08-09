Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 14,500 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total transaction of $102,936.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BFAM stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $136.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 287,229 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,467,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.