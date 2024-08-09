British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,220. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

