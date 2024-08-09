Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $70.64

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

REG opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 126.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

