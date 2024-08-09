Brokers Offer Predictions for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

TSE:ACB opened at C$9.66 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.72.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$67.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.30 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

