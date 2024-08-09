Brokers Set Expectations for Air Canada’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AC. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.59.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.49. 108,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.47 and a 1-year high of C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.14.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

